Manchester United: Marko Arnautovic's agent says striker rejected surprise move

Marko Arnautovic rejected Manchester United (opens in new tab)'s advances this summer, according to the Bologna striker's agent.

Back in August, it was reported that United withdrew their interest in the Austria international after falling short with a bid in the region of £8m – but it appears that's not quite how it happened...

Arnautovic's agent Tiziano Pasquali has sensationally claimed that, rather than United pulling out, the former West Ham (opens in new tab) and Stoke City man turned them down. He added that Juventus (opens in new tab) were also keen on the 33-year-old.

Speaking to the website of Sky Sport journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (via Manchester Evening News) (opens in new tab), Pasquali said:

"Yes, Juventus and Manchester United had come forward. From [United], we had received a written proposal, and the negotiations had continued even after some contrary opinions from their fans.

"But in the end, it was Marko who chose not to drag it out too long and to stay at Bologna. How can you think that he is now in a bad way?"

(Image credit: Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images)

Pasquali is right that United fans weren't best pleased about their club's pursuit of Arnautovic; it would hardly have been a signing which screamed 'ambition'.

At the time, Premier League legend Alan Shearer expressed his belief (opens in new tab) that someone within the club had let slip the news in order to gauge supporter sentiment.

In the end, United didn't sign a centre-forward in the last transfer window, making winger Antony their only attacking signing. Erik ten Hag has generally favoured Marcus Rashford to lead the line, although Cristiano Ronaldo was recalled to the starting 11 for Sunday's 0-0 draw with Newcastle (opens in new tab).

As for Arnautovic, he's currently joint top of the Serie A scoring charts with six goals in nine games for struggling Bologna.