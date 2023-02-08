Manchester United narrow shortlist down to two options as they target world-class striker in summer

Manchester United are preparing a huge summer spending spree on a world-class striker this summer, with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen reportedly key targets.

Erik ten Hag is willing to part with £100 million for either the Tottenham or Napoli centre forward, with the striker position the Dutchman's priority in the summer to strengthen his squad.

According to The Telegraph (opens in new tab), Victor Osimhen is the preferred target among the Manchester United hierarchy and Erik ten Hag, though, his mobility, pace, strength and pressing all suiting the current style implement at Old Trafford right now.

Since the deaprture of Cristiano Ronaldo in November, Manchester United bought in Wout Weghorst on a loan deal from Burnley until the end of the season. He has played the majority of games since arriving in mid-January, with main striking option Anthony Martial struggling with injury.

With Weghorst likely to leave at the end of the season, though, the Red Devils will be especially light in the striking department, hence the club prioritising a new goal-getter.

Victor Osimhen's current contract expires in 2025, but he has been flourishing under Luciano Spaletti at Napoli this season, scoring 16 goals in 17 league games - the most in Serie A.

While Transfermarkt suggest the Nigerian is worth £62.2 million, it is likely he will cost a lot more in the summer if he continues with his clinical scoring rate.

Kane, meanwhile, will have just a year left on his deal at Tottenham in the summer, and, having recently broken the club's record for most goals ever, he could be keen for a move away from North London.

At 29, Kane also won't have too many more opportunities to make a move elsewhere, so could decide the summer is the perfect time to leave.

However, Manchester United's decision on a striker could come down to who is running the club. After all, the Glazers have put the club up for sale, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos already making their interest public, while a Qatari consortium is preparing a gigantic bid to acquire the club in the coming days, according to reports.