Manchester United 'negotiations' for Victor Osimhen detailed, as Ruben Amorim targets game-changing signing: report

Manchester United are on the trail of Victor Osimhen, with Ruben Amorim looking to improve his squad.

The Portuguese has arrived at Old Trafford with plenty to address. The Red Devils sit 13th in the table following the sacking of Erik ten Hag, having won just four games out of 11.

Amorim's Manchester United take on Ipswich Town this weekend when Premier League action returns – but though the new manager is expected to introduce instant changes to the formation, the style and even the personnel, big transfers are expected, too.

Manchester United want Victor Osimhen, with an intriguing deal on the horizon

Ruben Amorim has arrived at Old Trafford ready to ring the changes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, Victor Osimhen is on the radar for Manchester United.

After a summer-long transfer saga involving Chelsea, the Nigerian sealed a shock season-loan loan switch to Galatasaray on deadline day, where he struck six league goals in six appearances for the Istanbul giants. But question marks still remain over his future, with a return to parent club Napoli unlikely, following the decision to cut ties by Ciucciarelli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Victor Osimhen has been a massive hit at Galatasaray so far (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, transfer expert and Italian journalist Gerardo Fasano has commented on “negotiations” beginning between Osimhen and United, as relayed by AreaNapoli.

“Romelu Lukaku is having difficulties in Naples because he doesn't have the support of another striker alongside him,” Fasano said. “However, there could be some market [opportunities] that would favour the Belgian.

“Manchester United are said to be on the trail of Victor Osimhen. I have been told that [the club] could include former Bologna striker Zirkzee in the negotiations for Osimhen.”

Despite only joining the 13-time Premier League champions over the summer, Dutch striker Zirkzee is already being linked with a move away from England, having scored just once so far in the league. As more of a false nine-style striker, he may not be to Amorim's tastes – as shown by Viktor Gyokeres thriving under the 39-year-old at Sporting.

VIDEO Why Man United Wanted Ruben Amorim So Badly

According to Fasano, Osimhen is an affordable alternative to Gyokeres. Sporting may well demand too high a fee for the Swede, with Napoli's clear desire to move Osimhen on opening the door to a Premier League transfer.

“Zirkzee could help Lukaku next season,” Fasano says. “The two would form an important pair. However, Juventus are also interested in Zirkzee and can count on Thiago Motta, a coach who has greatly enhanced the player."

In the opinion of FourFourTwo, however, at this stage it's possible that Gyokeres may be cheaper to sign after all.

Gyokeres has been linked with Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Sporting star is said to be available for £63 million, as per the Telegraph, and with Napoli famously hard to bargain with, an in-form Osimhen's valuation may not be dropping any time soon. As for Zirkzee, the Dutchman may well suit one of the No.10 roles behind the striker under Amorim.

Osimhen is worth €75m, according to Transfermarkt.