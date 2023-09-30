Manchester United 'not distracted' by Antony saga, insists Erik ten Hag

The assault allegations surrounding Antony will not be "a distraction" for Manchester United, Erik ten Hag says.

Antony has just returned to training, after he was granted a leave of absence by United in order to address claims made against him in his native Brazil.

Having co-operated with the authorities in South America, the winger also spoke to Greater Manchester Police after arriving back in England – but he has not been arrested or charged anywhere.

Antony has not been in the squad for any of Man United's last four games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Man Untied's home clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday came too early for Antony to be involved, but Ten Hag seems to expect him to be back in action soon.

Alluding to a statement released by the club on Friday, the Red Devils boss explained: "We make the statement, so I refer to the statement.

"I think everything has been made clear in the statement. No, I don't think it's a distraction. We focus on the games and he will do as well.

"On Saturday, he will be back in the training. I have to see [how fit he is], but I think, yeah, [he's fit]."

The statement from United read: "Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has co-operated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so.

"As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.

"As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse."

