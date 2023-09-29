Manchester United and Chelsea scout Flamengo's £43m teenage sensation: report
Lorran is the Brazilian club's youngest-ever goalscorer and is already attracting interest from the Premier League aged 17
Flamengo teenager Lorran has been scouted by Chelsea and Manchester United, according to reports.
The 17-year-old became the youngest goalscorer in the Brazilian club’s history in January, finding the net when he was still just 16.
And the attacking midfielder’s development hasn’t gone unnoticed in England, where big clubs are sitting up and taking notice.
Fabrizio Romano writes that United and Chelsea scouts have recently looked at Lorran.
The Brazil Under-17 international has a release clause of €50 million (£43m) in his contract.
He is on the books with Roc Nation Sports, the agency that also represents the likes of Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Martinelli and Lucas Paqueta.
The No. 10 has a deal until December 2025 with Flamengo, who are seventh in the Brazilian Serie A standings.
Lorran was on the bench for Flamengo’s last two games but is yet to make a league appearance this season.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
