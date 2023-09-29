Manchester United and Chelsea scout Flamengo's £43m teenage sensation: report

Flamengo teenager Lorran has been scouted by Chelsea and Manchester United, according to reports.

The 17-year-old became the youngest goalscorer in the Brazilian club’s history in January, finding the net when he was still just 16.

And the attacking midfielder’s development hasn’t gone unnoticed in England, where big clubs are sitting up and taking notice.

Fabrizio Romano writes that United and Chelsea scouts have recently looked at Lorran.

The Brazil Under-17 international has a release clause of €50 million (£43m) in his contract.

He is on the books with Roc Nation Sports, the agency that also represents the likes of Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Martinelli and Lucas Paqueta.

The No. 10 has a deal until December 2025 with Flamengo, who are seventh in the Brazilian Serie A standings.

Lorran was on the bench for Flamengo’s last two games but is yet to make a league appearance this season.

