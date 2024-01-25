Manchester United plan ‘fire sale’ with big name stars to leave: report

Manchester United are preparing a ‘fire sale’ in summer as they seek to reduce their wage bill and strengthen their hand under Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

The plan comes a month after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his firm INEOS agreed to buy a 25% stake in the club, and shows clear signs of his influence. The i reports that among those listed for sale is Mason Greenwood, currently on loan at Getafe after he had charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

United are thought to be prioritising homegrown talent because under FFP rules players developed in a club’s youth system have no ‘book value’, meaning any sale can be recorded as 100% profit. A club’s ability to invest is increased by the profit they generate organically.

To that end Scott McTominay, Álvaro Fernández and Hannibal Mejbri are reportedly set to leave in summer too.

Both Fernández and Mejbri are currently out on loan, with Benfica and Sevilla respectively, so are not thought to be major losses to Erik ten Hag’s team. McTominay was pursued by West Ham United last summer but chose to stay at Old Trafford, notching 24 appearances and 6 goals this season.

According to Transfermarkt the four have a combined market value of £46.5m, but reports suggest United could be aiming for fees totalling £100m in summer. Greenwood’s sale would undoubtedly court controversy, with some arguing United shouldn’t profit given the circumstances.

It’s not just academy players United are expecting to offload, though. The likes of Casemiro, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jadon Sancho and Anthony have also been linked as the club plans a clean out at the start of Ratcliffe’s involvement. United are pursuing Dan Ashworth as a new sporting director to further shape the management structure in the new owners’ image.

Whatever happens as the January window draws to a close, fans can be certain the Red Devils will be busy over the coming months.

