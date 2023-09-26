Manchester United players have had their say on Jadon Sancho's bust-up with Erik ten Hag

Manchester United players have urged Jadon Sancho to apologise to Erik ten Hag after a bust-up between the pair, according to reports.

The England international is currently training away from the United first team after a bust-up with his manager.

Ten Hag left Sancho out of the matchday squad for the 3-1 defeat by Arsenal before the September international break.

Jadon Sancho is currently training away from the Manchester United first team (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Dutchman hinted that the winger had not trained well enough in the days leading up to that clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Sancho publicly rejected that claim with a post on social media, leading to his expulsion from the first-team squad.

And the Daily Mirror writes that Sancho's team-mates are calling on him to say sorry to Ten Hag so that he can be reintegrated into the group.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has a decision to make on Jadon Sancho's future (Image credit: Getty Images)

England trio Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are among those who have reportedly spoken to Sancho in a bid to get him playing again.

An apology has not yet been offered, though, fuelling rumours that Sancho could be sold in the January window.

The forward, who has not yet lived up to expectations at Old Trafford, is valued at £39m by Transfermarkt.

Sancho will not be involved when United host Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United face competition from Newcastle in the race to sign a young La Liga starlet, reports say.

The takeover saga at Old Trafford continues to drag on - here's one factor that could be decisive in determining the outcome.

And Erik ten Hag has opened up on the club's decision to re-sign Jonny Evans on a free transfer.