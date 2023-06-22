Manchester United preparing sensational swap deal for Declan Rice: report

Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, and the Red Devils are prepared to present an enticing offer of a part-swap deal to the London-based side.

Arsenal have long been the frontrunners in the race to sign Rice, but have had multiple bids turned down in recent days and weeks. Amounting to a reported £90 million in total, West Ham rejected the offers due to the structure of the deals.

That has presented an opportunity for Manchester United to steal in and take advantage of the situation. With West Ham losing their star player, a midfield replacement will be essential if they are to build on their Europa Conference League win.

As a result, Erik ten Hag's side are reportedly readying a player-plus-cash deal involving Scott McTominay, or even Harry Maguire, according to the Telegraph.

McTominay is admired at the London Stadium, with Talksport also suggesting that West Ham will try and sign the Scotsman should they lose Rice this summer. The 26-year-old is worth around £20m, according to Transfermarkt, bringing the price of any potential deal for Rice down.

Maguire, meanwhile, would bolster the Hammers' defence, adding to centre-back options already at the club in Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Angelo Ogbonna and Thilo Kehrer. The England international found minutes in all competitions difficult to come by for Manchester United last season, often becoming fourth choice under Ten Hag, and will likely seek a move away from Old Trafford this summer to revive his stalling career.

It seems certain Rice will leave West Ham this summer, with chairman David Sullivan even confirming in the aftermath of their Europa Conference League victory that his skipper would be leaving the club.

"I think it has to be," Sullivan told talkSPORT when asked if the final was Rice's final appearance. "We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going."