Manchester United report: Inter Milan to sign Red Devils striker as Alexis Sanchez replacement

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani could be on his way back to Italy this summer.

The Mail, which cites Gazzetta Dello Sport, says Inter Milan want to sign the Uruguayan as a replacement for former United forward Alexis Sanchez, who could be allowed to leave San Siro in coming months. The 35-year-old Cavani, who previously played in Italy with Palermo and Napoli, is out of contract at the end of the season and has also been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Cavani had intended on leaving Old Trafford last summer but was persuaded to stay by former Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after impressing in his debut campaign in England. However, a lack of game time this term has seen Cavani become a peripheral figure and he is said to want to leave this summer.

Inter may face stiff competition for the striker, with a host of other clubs thought to be interested. Cavani is free to talk to other clubs already and his agent will undoubtedly be speaking to those parties before the season ends.

Many United fans will be sorry to see Cavani leave the club. The player was key to helping the club reach the top four last season and has scored 19 goals in 56 appearances since joining on a free transfer in 2021.

