Manchester United report: Marcus Rashford looks to have chosen to play for former boss, as his future becomes clear

Marcus Rashford looks likely to leave Old Trafford on loan in January

Marcus Rashford's move to Borussia Dortmund is set to be confirmed later this week.

The Manchester United forward - who has been frozen out by new head coach Ruben Amorim in recent weeks - had been drawing attention from clubs in Italy and Spain but it now appears as if the Bundesliga will be his likely destination.

Set for a loan spell in Germany, Rashford's career could also be set for a strange case of deja vu with their talk of a new managerial appointment at the Signal Iduna Park too.

Marcus Rashford terms of his transfer to Borussia Dortmund become clearer

Marcus Rashford looks set to leave Manchester United on loan this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

As reported by German publication BILD, Rashford's move will become official sometime this week with the 27-year-old expected to join Dortmund until the end of the current campaign.

Donyell Malen's move to Aston Villa has helped finance a move for Rashford with the terms thought to be similar to Jadon Sancho's temporary switch at the back end of the 2023/24 season.

Marcus Rashford and Erik ten Hag's relationship was up and down at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

There may, however, be another twist to Rashford's transfer tale, with former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag tipped for a return to management with Borussia Dortmund.

Current manager Nuri Sahin is said to be facing a 'make or break' Champions League test on Tuesday and the former Ajax head coach is being considered as a replacement, according to Sky in Germany.

Ten Hag would be immediately available, having recently been spotted in Dortmund. The 54-year-old was sacked by Manchester United in October just three months after the club agreed a new one-year extension after their FA Cup final victory.

Rashford and Ten Hag often didn't see eye-to-eye but the Dutchman was often high in praise for the Wythenshawe-born forward during his time in Manchester.

In FourFourTwo's view, Rashford and Ten Hag's reunion could ignite a new chapter for the pair and given they are both familiar with each other's tactics and nuisances, we can weirdly see this working out.

Manchester United return to Europa League action on Thursday as they take on Scottish powerhouses Rangers at the Theatre of Dreams.