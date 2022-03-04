Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick confident he can beat Arsenal and Barcelona to star Wolves midfielder

Ralf Rangnick believes he has the upper hand over Arsenal and Barcelona in the hunt for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves this summer. The German believes Neves would be more inclined to come to Old Trafford than other rivals.

That is according to the Mail, who report that Neves will be the subject of a three-way bidding war this summer, as Manchester United, Barcelona and Arsenal lock horns over the Portugal international. Neves has established himself as one of the Premier League's most creative and classy midfielders since being promoted with Wolves in 2019. He is believed to be keen to play Champions League football from next season.

Therefore, any deal to sign Neves would rely on the clubs involved qualifying for next season's competition. Neves, who has been capped 26 times by Portugal, has been tipped to join an elite club for a few years now and the player reportedly feels now is the tight time to make that step up.

Neves has played 27 times for Wolves this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist. However, those stats don't fully represent Neves' array of talents. The midfielder is more of a holding midfielder, who dictates play from deep; an area United, in particular, are looking to improve next year.

Neves has another two years to run on his current deal at Wolves. Yet it is felt a bid in the region of €65 could prise him away from his club.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans