Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick confident he can beat Arsenal and Barcelona to star Wolves midfielder
By Ed McCambridge published
Ralf Rangnick believes the Wolves star would be more inclined to join his Old Trafford project than Arsenal or Barcelona next season
Ralf Rangnick believes he has the upper hand over Arsenal and Barcelona in the hunt for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves this summer. The German believes Neves would be more inclined to come to Old Trafford than other rivals.
That is according to the Mail, who report that Neves will be the subject of a three-way bidding war this summer, as Manchester United, Barcelona and Arsenal lock horns over the Portugal international. Neves has established himself as one of the Premier League's most creative and classy midfielders since being promoted with Wolves in 2019. He is believed to be keen to play Champions League football from next season.
Therefore, any deal to sign Neves would rely on the clubs involved qualifying for next season's competition. Neves, who has been capped 26 times by Portugal, has been tipped to join an elite club for a few years now and the player reportedly feels now is the tight time to make that step up.
Neves has played 27 times for Wolves this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist. However, those stats don't fully represent Neves' array of talents. The midfielder is more of a holding midfielder, who dictates play from deep; an area United, in particular, are looking to improve next year.
Neves has another two years to run on his current deal at Wolves. Yet it is felt a bid in the region of €65 could prise him away from his club.
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price
Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now
ALSO READ
LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign
TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ed McCambridge is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working for the magazine and website. Ed has been living in Berlin since 2015 and worked as a Bundesliga reporter before joining FFT. Formerly a season ticket holder at AFC Wimbledon, he's now most commonly spotted at local side Union Berlin.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.