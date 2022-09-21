Manchester United report: Red Devils plan daring swoop for Arsenal's 15-year-old record-breaker

Manchester United want Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri and could look to tempt him to Old Trafford.

Mikel Arteta brought on the 15-year-old Hale End academy graduate in the dying moments against Brentford with the Gunners 3-0 up. Nwaneri was named as a substitute with captain Martin Odegaard out injured and was so young, he had to get changed by himself away from the rest of the squad.

Arteta claimed that he made his decision to play Nwaneri based on a "gut feeling" he had of the teen – but it has been suggested that there was an ulterior motive for giving him a debut.

Mikel Arteta brought on Ethan Nwaneri for Bukayo Saka against Brentford – six years his senior – to become the first 15-year-old to play in the Premier League (Image credit: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

According to the Times (opens in new tab), Manchester United are one of a few clubs tracking the youngster, along with local rivals City.

There's reason to believe that Arteta's ploy to give Nwaneri a chance within the first team is in part to convince the youngster that he's better served staying with the Gunners. Arsenal academy-focused Twitter accounting Next Generation Arsenal recently tweeted (opens in new tab), "The fight for his scholarship has been going on a while. A big reason why Arsenal have moved to show him a fast-tracked pathway to the first team."

Arsenal will be desperate not to lose another starlet at this stage in his development. Over the years, the likes of Ismael Bennacer, Yunus Musah and Donyell Malen – now at AC Milan, Valencia and Borussia Dortmund – have come through the famed Hale End set-up only to leave without making a first team appearance.

Most recently, Arsenal lost Omari Hutchinson to Chelsea after the 18-year-old – who's represented Jamaica at senior international already – couldn't agree a deal to remain with the Gunners.

Omari Hutchinson featured on the bench of Mikel Arteta's senior team last season – but still left the Gunners for Chelsea in the summer (Image credit: Clive Howes - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Nwaneri joined Arsenal at just nine years old and was a part of the club's under-18 side at the tender age of 14. He is now the youngest debutant in all of Europe's top five leagues and tipped for a stellar career as a midfielder.

Arsenal have a number of exciting talents within the under-18 set-up including Omari Benjamin and Myles Lewis-Skelly who will be players to keep an eye on in future years.

