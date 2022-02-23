Manchester United report: Red Devils quoted €80m for top Rangnick target

Manchester United have been quoted €80m for top summer target Christopher Nkunku, with RB Leipzig in no mood to negotiate over the French midfielder. The eye-watering price tag has reportedly left Ralf Rangnick stunned.

That is according to German outlet Bild, who claim RB Leipzig will not even entertain discussions with the Red Devils if they pitch anything lower than €75m during the summer transfer window.

Nkunku emerged as a top target for Manchester United duing the January transfer window after making a blistering start to the Bundesliga season. The 24-year-old currently has 13 goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances, as well as laying on another nine strikes for his team-mates. He has 22 goals in all competitions, including seven in six Champions League showings.

Midfield is an area Rangnick has identified as needing an overhaul at Old Trafford and, despite already boasting Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard as no.10s, the German is said to be keen to add attacking threat to United's midfield for next term.

While Rangnick appears set to take a step back from managerial duties when his interim manager contract expires this summer, he will be staying on in an advisory capacity for the next two seasons. It is with this position in mind that Ragnick is making transfer suggestions well before the summer transfer window opens.

Nkunku joined RB Leipzig from PSG in July 2019 and has proved a spectacular investment at just €13m. If United get their way, he'll be plying his trade in the Premier League next term.

