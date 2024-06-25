What Ruud van Nistelrooy said about Erik ten Hag amid Manchester United return rumours

Ruud van Nistelrooy could reportedly be set to return to Manchester United, potentially joining up with compatriot Erik ten Hag as part of the club’s coaching staff. It would likely be a popular move among supporters, who will fondly remember Van Nistelrooy’s prolific goal scoring at Old Trafford.

There might be a couple of hurdles in the way, though, if United are intent on bringing the Dutchman back. Firstly, Van Nistelrooy has been heavily linked with the vacant managerial job at Burnley in recent weeks, and the chance to return to management could be more appealing for the former PSV Eindhoven boss.

Secondly, Van Nistelrooy has previously been publicly critical of Ten Hag. That could mean some tension between the two, not ideal for what the club would hope would be a productive and fruitful working relationship.

Back in January 2023, after United had lost 3-2 to Arsenal, Van Nistelrooy provided some frank tactical analysis for Viaplay Netherlands.

"To be quite honest the score line flatters United as we were completely dominated in all aspects of the game,” he said. “We got lucky scoring two goals that we didn't really deserve, Rashford once again showing he is our best player. I was particularly disappointed with how easy it was for Arsenal to control the game. It was the same as the Old Trafford fixture with the exception that we didn't get away with counters this time.

“I think you have to respect Mikel Arteta and how easy it was for him this season to dominate managers like Erik, Tuchel, Klopp and Conte. There is no shame in losing to a team like Arsenal this season but the way Ten Hag allowed United to be dominated is something that needs to improve. Bringing on Fred in the 70th minute confirmed that Erik had no confidence in this team and had accepted a draw.

Erik ten Hag has been criticised for his tactical approach at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I am learning a lot myself at PSV from watching Arteta and Arsenal, the confidence, the desire is second to none. I really hope they go all the way."

Arsenal did not go on to win the league, of course, but Van Nistelrooy’s comments were prescient in other ways, given United’s continued struggles to take control of games in 2023-24. Whether those words will hinder any potential link-up between Ten Hag and Van Nistelrooy remains to be seen.

