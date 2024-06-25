What Ruud van Nistelrooy said about Erik ten Hag amid Manchester United return rumours

By
published

The former Manchester United striker has been linked with a coaching role at Old Trafford

Ruud van Nistelrooy, pictured in May 2023
Ruud van Nistelrooy made clear his thoughts on Erik ten Hag in January 2023 (Image credit: Alamy)

Ruud van Nistelrooy could reportedly be set to return to Manchester United, potentially joining up with compatriot Erik ten Hag as part of the club’s coaching staff. It would likely be a popular move among supporters, who will fondly remember Van Nistelrooy’s prolific goal scoring at Old Trafford.

There might be a couple of hurdles in the way, though, if United are intent on bringing the Dutchman back. Firstly, Van Nistelrooy has been heavily linked with the vacant managerial job at Burnley in recent weeks, and the chance to return to management could be more appealing for the former PSV Eindhoven boss.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.