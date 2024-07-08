Manchester United report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first signing to be completed in days

By
published

Manchester United are believed to be closing in on the first signing of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are said to be ‘very confident’ of completing their first new signing of the summer this week. 

The Red Devils are set for a busy summer in the transfer market as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team take the transfer window wheel for the first time since the billionaire completed his minority stakeholding earlier this year. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.