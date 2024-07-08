Manchester United have brand new rival in pursuit of Benfica superstar: report

Manchester United may have just been forced to end their prolonged interest in one of Benfica's stars.

Erik ten Hag is known to be in the market for a new midfielder after Casemiro's poor form and the injuries sustained by Mason Mount across the entirety of the 2023/24 season. Manuel Ugarte from PSG has been a name that regularly crops up but the Red Devils are yet to hold positive talks given the 23-year-old is currently away at the Copa America.

But with that move currently on hold, Manchester United have now discovered their fate regarding a separate move for a Portugal international who has just been eliminated from Euro 2024. With their chance a deal could now be agreed upon much sooner, they are not the only ones vowing for the teenager's signature.

Manchester City is the other interested party in Joao Neves, a player Ten Hag's side have continued to monitor over the past 12 months. Neves, 19, is highly thought of around Europe with French giants PSG another side known to admire his talents.

Sports Witness says even though the red side of Manchester have taken 'concrete steps' to sign him, City are hoping to swoop in and scupper those plans given their concerns over the future of Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian has been subject to interest from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks and could even seal a switch before the start of the new season.

As for Neves, his future looks like remaining at Benfica for now and in FourFourTwo's opinion he is best suited to staying in Portugal to help his development for at least a season. He is more than likely to follow in the footsteps of Ederson and Ruben Dias in eventually moving to the Premier League, but this year may be a step too soon.

Speaking about his future earlier this year, Neves said: "Ahead of next season, wherever I may be, I will always give my all. My plan for the moment is to stay at Benfica but you never know, so I can't promise anything."

Joao Neves in action for Benfica against Rangers in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

