Manchester United to rival Real Madrid with offer for French wonderkid: report

Manchester United are reportedly ready to rival Real Madrid in the race to sign one of the most exciting young players in Europe this summer.

United are in for a big summer of activity in the transfer market after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group secured control of football operations at Old Trafford earlier in the year and the Red Devils have already been linked with a series of top players.

Those include Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee and Bayern Munich defender Matthijs De Ligt, but the Red Devils are also considering other targets and manager Erik ten Hag is understood to be particularly keen on strengthening the back line after a difficult season in 2023/24.

The new plan for Manchester United is to bring in young players who can grow and develop instead of spending huge sums on older players in transfer fees and wages.

One player who has been linked is Lille centre-back Leny Yoro and according to The Athletic, United are ready to battle it with Real Madrid for the 18-year-old.

Madrid are considered favourites to sign the teenager, a French youth international who made 44 appearances for Lille in all competitions last season.

Lille are reportedly holding out for £59 million for the centre-back, who is out of contract next summer, with reports in Spain claiming Madrid are only willing to pay around £34m for the youngster.

Meanwhile, United are understood to be happy to meet the defender's wage demands.

The Red Devils need to sign at least one centre-back this summer after another Frenchman, Raphael Varane, left the club at the end of the season. Harry Maguire could also be surplus to requirements at United following a difficult couple of years.

