Manchester United sack looming for Erik ten Hag as former striker highlights 'something seriously wrong' at Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looks increasingly unlikely to be at Old Trafford next season after Sunday's derby defeat at Manchester City – and a former Dutch international has highlighted the biggest issue with the 54-year-old's tenure.

United took the lead early in the derby with a wonder strike from Marcus Rashford, but City stormed back in the second half and secured a 3-1 win as Phil Foden scored twice and Erling Haaland added a third in stoppage time at the Etihad.

The defeat was United's 11th of the season in the Premier League and leaves Ten Hag's side in sixth place, just two points ahead of West Ham and 11 behind Aston Villa in fourth.

With just 11 fixtures remaining, it would now take a minor miracle for United to qualify for the Champions League and it is understood that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has decided on a managerial change in the summer after taking charge of football operations at Old Trafford.

A number of names have already been linked, including former Chelsea managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, along with ex-Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and current Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Meanwhile, former Dutch international striker Wim Kieft has given his view of the problems experienced by his compatriot at Old Trafford.

In his column for De Telegraaf, Kieft wrote that Ten Hag's biggest issue is that he has not been able to implement his style of play at United.

"Ten Hag did not manage to get his way of playing at United," he wrote. "The football at Manchester United is still not worth watching and that is why I expect Ten Hag to be in his last year.

"The environment in which he has to work at United is also completely different from that at City. You see a certain atmosphere among the neighbours, there is a true football culture and everything at the top resembles a team."

And he added: "United hasn't had a team like that for a long time. There must be something seriously wrong with that club."

