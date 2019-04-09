Manchester United see PSV's flying Dutchman as a €30m bargain – report

Manchester United are in for a number of wingers, but Bergwijn may prove the best value option for them, according to Corriere Dello Sport.

Jadon Sancho, Nicholas Pepe and even Bergwijn's team-mate Herving Lozano have been linked to United so far.

But with a starting price of €30m and only Inter Milan for company, the Dutchman could be a somewhat easier option.

Inter won't shy away from a bidding war, but if push comes to shove, it's widely accepted that United will win.

Bergwijn, 21, has managed 12 goals in 28 games in the Eredivise so far this season and is proving to be one of Europe's rising stars.

United's new youth-orientated transfer policy aims to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a squad he can grow with in the long-term, as well as competing with in the short-term.

