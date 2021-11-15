Manchester United: Senior players want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, say reports

Senior players at Manchester United are growing tired of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and would like a change of manager, according to reports.

The Red Devils are in a rut, having lost the last two games at Old Trafford to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in emphatic fashion. Solskjaer is said to be fighting for his job, with the board sticking by him for now.

But United's players are said to be more frustrated with the situation than the club's hierarchy, according to journalist Duncan Castles, with many of them in poor form at the moment and facing the prospect of not qualifying for the Champions League this year.

Solskjaer has drawn criticism from many United fans over his management of certain players in the last few weeks and months.

Donny van de Beek, for example, has barely featured for Manchester United since his signing from Ajax in the summer of 2020. The Dutchman was linked with a move to Everton in the last transfer window but opted to fight for a place - he has still found minutes hard to come by, though.

Jadon Sancho, who was signed from Borussia Dortmund over the summer for a fee believed to be around £80m, has also cut a frustrated figure. The youngster arrived with plenty of hype and expectation but hasn't scored or assisted once. There are even rumours that Solskjaer would like to try him as a wing-back.

Bruno Fernandes has struggled since the introduction of Cristiano Ronaldo, while Edinson Cavani hasn't featured as much as he did last season. Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have both looked shadows of themselves this season, following excellent performances at the Euros.

Jesse Lingard is another player who must be frustrated with his situation: the attacker had a superb second half of last season on loan at West Ham United and was promised game time this season - only to be restricted to sporadic substitute appearances.

Manchester United are facing a fifth season without silverware, following Jose Mourinho winning the Europa League in his first season.

While Solskjaer has culturally reset United as a club, he has failed to win a trophy so far and his tactics have come under fire this season. Brendan Rodgers, Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag have all been linked with the managerial position.