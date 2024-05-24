Manchester United set managerial preference as Erik ten Hag's future remains uncertain: report

Manchester United have made a clear choice as to who they would like to replace Erik ten Hag.

The 54-year-old has faced severe criticism regarding his future with the Red Devils after posting an eighth-placed finish this season in the Premier League.

With plenty of speculation continuing to gather around the former Ajax boss, claims have been made as to who is set to step up to replace the Ten Hag this summer.

WATCH | Why Man United's Biggest Problem Is... Erik Ten Hag

According to The Guardian, Thomas Tuchel has emerged as the front-runner if INEOS chooses to remove the Dutchman.

Tuchel has spent the last two seasons in Germany with Bayern Munich but is set to leave his post after failing to agree terms of a new deal.

He won the Bundesliga last season at the Allianz Arena but could only lead the Bavarians to a third-placed finish this term behind Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart.

Man Utd have also been linked with Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna, Brentford’s Thomas Frank, the England manager, Gareth Southgate, and Mauricio Pochettino.

FourFourTwo understands Manchester United's hierarchy will make a decision on Ten Hag's future in the next few weeks but are leaning towards keeping him as boss at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag could be in his final few days at United (Image credit: Getty Images)

One man who has been continuously linked with a return to club management is Southgate.

The England boss is expected to depart if the Three Lions fail to win this summer's European Championships in Germany.

Having recently broken his silence on the matter, Southgate believes it would be ill-informed to comment on any such rumours, given his contract with the FA isn't set to expire until December.

"Firstly, I am the England manager and I have got one job to try and deliver a European Championship," he recently told ITV.

"Clearly, before that, two important games this week. And the second thing is, Manchester United have a manager.

'I think it is always completely disrespectful when there is any speculation about a manager who is in place. I am president of the LMA, so I don't have any time for that sort of thing."

England manager Gareth Southgate. (Image credit: Getty Images)

