Manchester United SLAMMED for profiting from Mason Greenwood, told to DONATE transfer fee

Manchester United have been criticised by a domestic abuse campaigner for profiting from the sale of Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood speaks to the media after his move from Manchester United to Marseille. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have been slammed for making a profit from the sale of Mason Greenwood to Marseille and told to donate the transfer fee by a domestic abuse campaigner.

Greenwood, who spent last season on loan at Getafe in La Liga, joined Marseille in a €30 million (£25m) deal this week, despite a backlash from fans of the Ligue 1 outfit.

