Manchester United squad player wishes to stay at Old Trafford and fight under Ruben Amorim

Manchester United once again find themselves in a Premier League dogfight.

The Red Devils have had no such luck since Ruben Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag at the helm, with the 39-year-old telling the media just weeks ago his team must prepare for even more ‘suffering’.

An unfamiliar system, players soon-to-be out of contract and an aggrieved Manchester United fanbase means once again Old Trafford is turning sour. Exits are continuing to be talked up for a whole host of stars but one man says he is ready to dig deep and fight.

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir wants to stay and fight for place

Bayindir's game time has been limited

Altay Bayindir hasn’t had it easy since his move from Turkey in the summer of 2023. Making just four appearances in total, the 26-year-old has shipped eight goals across that period.

With talk of a move away from the Theatre of Dreams beginning to creep in, Bayindir is again at crossroads with even the future of club number one Andre Onana continuing to be discussed.

His agent, Sefa Seyrek, has spoken out on his clients plans for the future, insisting proposals have arrived for a new challenge, but Bayindir wishes to stay and fight for his place at Manchester United.

Onana continues to come under pressure at Old Trafford

“Altay had offers from many European clubs and the Premier League at the beginning of the season,” he said as relayed by SportsWitness.

“There are clubs interested in Altay now, but Altay wants to stay and play at Manchester United. The club definitely doesn’t want to let Altay go,” Seyrek continued.

Tom Heaton is the other shot-stopper who remains at Old Trafford, but is seemingly happy to play a back-up role to Onana and Bayindir.

Manchester Evening News reported this week that Amorim wants to bring in a new goalkeeper who will help challenge the club’s existing dynamic and names such as Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen and Royal Antwerp stopper Senne Lammens have been suggested.

Onana’s most recent high-profile mistake at Wolves was shoved away by Amorim in recent weeks but it seems even he is covering his tracks.

"I think he cannot go to the ball,” said the former Sporting boss after United lost 2-0 at Wolves on Boxing Day. “He's trying to reach the ball and some guys are not even looking at the ball but I don't want to focus on that. I think the good thing is we were near the goal, even with 10 men. That is a good thing, but we lost."

In FourFourTwo’s view, Manchester United’s goalkeeping department is the least of their worries, with there a dire need for someone to replace Diogo Dalot in the ever-failing left-wing back role. Priorities elsewhere seem of a much higher urgency at the moment.

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they take on Liverpool at Anfield.