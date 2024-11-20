Manchester United star addresses his future following Ruben Amorim's arrival

Ruben Amorim is seen giving an interview at Old Trafford

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has addressed his future at Old Trafford following Ruben Amorim's arrival.

Lindelof has found opportunities to come by difficult once again this season, especially after he suffered an injury setback at the start of the campaign. The 30-year-old has recently returned to first-team action and impressed during the 2-0 win over PAOK in the Europa League.

But with it widely reported that Amorim - ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - will try and implement his favoured 3-4-4 system, Lindelof may once again struggle for minutes on the pitch.

Victor Lindelof remains coy on his future at Manchester United with contract ticking down

Victor Lindelof joined Manchester United from Benfica back in 2017

“This [transfer] is not something I think about," Lindelof told Fotbolldirekt whilst on international duty with Sweden. "My focus has been to come back from the injury and play football again. But of course, there will be writings now what will happen when I am in my last year.

“My goal is always to help the team. Now I have come back, made 90 minutes at United which has been very nice. It’s a different situation for me now,” he added.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim played with Victor Lindelof at Benfica (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having joined from Benfica in 2017, Lindelof played alongside Amorim during their time together at the Estadio da Luz.

They only shared the pitch just three times with Amorim something of a senior, whilst Lindelof was just beginning his career as a player in Portugal.

The 30-year-old reflected on their relationship and insisted he is excited by the arrival of a man just nine years younger than him in the dugout.

“I was young at the time, and we didn’t have a relationship outside of football, but I’ve heard great things about him as a coach. It will be great to meet him again. It’s been many years since we played together,” Lindelöf explained.

In FourFourTwo's view, it is likely to be one of Harry Maguire or Lindelof that will leave the club this summer, with both players having fallen down the pecking order and also respectively into the final years of their contracts.

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Sunday, as they take on Ipswich Town at Portman Road.