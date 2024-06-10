Manchester United to snub Sir Alex Ferguson's choice as next manager: report
Manchester United supporters are still waiting to hear if Erik ten Hag will remain in his post as manager or not
The wait for a Manchester United decision on the future of manager Erik ten Hag has entered a third week since the end of the season.
What had been a poor Premier League campaign which saw Manchester United’s worst league finish since 1990 had a silver lining when Ten Hag led his side to a shock FA Cup win over neighbours Manchester City.
Speculation over the future of Ten Hag at the club has been rife in recent weeks, with the club undergoing an end-of-season review that will determine the fate of the former Ajax boss.
Amid the silence, it would appear that the man who Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly wants to take over the post has been snubbed.
According to Football Insider, Ferguson told the club that recently departed Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was the best man to replace Ten Hag, should Sir Jim Ratcliffe decide to call time on his tenure.
But the Telegraph report that Manchester United are ‘unlikely’ to move for the Argentine, despite the belief that he would like to remain in the Premier League.
Pochettino led Chelsea to a sixth-placed finish this season, an improvement of six places on their 2022/23 campaign, but agreed a mutual parting of ways last month.
The Red Devils have also seen another potential new boss rule himself out of the job, with Thomas Tuchel looking to take a year-long break from the game following talks with Ratcliffe in Monaco last week, the Telegraph add.
A decision on Ten Hag is expected this week.
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.