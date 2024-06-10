Manchester United to snub Sir Alex Ferguson's choice as next manager: report

By
published

Manchester United supporters are still waiting to hear if Erik ten Hag will remain in his post as manager or not

Sir Alex Ferguson during his time as Manchester United boss
Sir Alex Ferguson during his time as Manchester United boss

The wait for a Manchester United decision on the future of manager Erik ten Hag has entered a third week since the end of the season. 

What had been a poor Premier League campaign which saw Manchester United’s worst league finish since 1990 had a silver lining when Ten Hag led his side to a shock FA Cup win over neighbours Manchester City

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.