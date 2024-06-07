Manchester United report: New Erik ten Hag contract a possibility following shock U-turn

With the dust settling on the 2023/24 season that ended with an FA Cup final win and a worst-ever Premier League finish, Manchester United fans have been awaiting news on what happens next.

Speculation over the future of manager Erik ten Hag has been rife in recent weeks, with multiple reports suggesting that the axe was about to swing on the Dutchman.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team are at the wheel of the club’s football operations following the billionaire’s minority takeover earlier this year and as they prepare for the summer transfer window, they are conducting a review of the current campaign.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag alongside Sir Jim Ratcliffe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The decision on whether to stick or twist on the former Ajax boss is one of the first major calls that Ineos will make at Old Trafford and with Ten Hag currently on holiday, all has been quiet on what will happen next.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the club’s review of the season has not yet been completed and they have put no deadline on it.

They add that the 54-year-old’s chances of remaining in the job have been boosted by his FA Cup win, but also that the hierarchy will be reluctant to sack Ten Hag without a clear succession plan.

Therefore, they add, if the Red Devils stick with their current manager, they are likely to enter new contract talks, as Ten Hag has just one year left on his current deal.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What the club are said to want to avoid is a situation where they are backed into a corner and make an appointment they are not 'convinced' by, further boosting Ten Hag's chances of staying in the job.

Other managers to be sounded out at Old Trafford include Kieran McKenna, who has since signed a new deal at Ipswich Town and England boss Gareth Southgate, who will be out of bounds until Euro 2024 is over.

More Manchester United stories

Arsenal and Manchester United on alert for HUGE signings, following Barcelona latest financial woes

Manchester United transfer boost as target responds to Bruno Fernandes praise

Chelsea strike Manchester United transfer blow as they confirm first summer signing