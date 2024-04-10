Manchester United to offer star big contract in show of intent: report

By Jacque Talbot
published

Erik ten Hag is urging Manchester United to extend another player's contract amidst ongoing negotiations with Kobbie Mainoo over a renewal

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.
Erik ten Hag wants another contract renewal for a youngster (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag is pushing Manchester United to tie Willy Kambwala down to improved terms after his superb showing against Liverpool.

There are currently ongoing negotiations with Kobbie Mainoo but now the former Ajax coach, who is impressed by the recent performances of Kambwala, is hoping that the Red Devils look to conclude another contract extension.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1