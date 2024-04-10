Manchester United to offer star big contract in show of intent: report

Erik ten Hag is pushing Manchester United to tie Willy Kambwala down to improved terms after his superb showing against Liverpool.

There are currently ongoing negotiations with Kobbie Mainoo but now the former Ajax coach, who is impressed by the recent performances of Kambwala, is hoping that the Red Devils look to conclude another contract extension.

Kambwala has started for the club amid their persistent injury setbacks, with the likes of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and Jonny Evans currently sidelined. The 19-year-old has made eight appearances since his Premier League debut against West Ham in December, but it was his performance against the Reds that has Ten Hag hoping for an extension.

Willy Kambwala has enjoyed a breakout season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now the club are reportedly poised to offer Kambwala a new contract, after Ten Hag communicated to the club's new leadership, headed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, the significance of Kambwala and his potential, reports HITC.

His current deal ends in June 2025, so the club must act swiftly. Kambwala is believed to be content at the club, though he has had to endure a battle of injuries since his arrival from Sochaux in 2021.

Ten Hag recently told the club media how impressed he has been with the teenager and his displays at Carrington: “The decision to bring Willy in is because he has been a long time training with us and, in his first game against West Ham United, he also did very well, his progress is amazing.

Kobbie Mainoo has been one of the few positives of Man Utd's season (Image credit: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

“During training, we didn’t have any doubts and, for instance, we could have also brought Casemiro down and then bring another midfielder in.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We were convinced he could do the job and he has done brilliant. I am very pleased, very happy and it is another signal and message of the future of Manchester United.”

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United to sack Erik ten Hag, with three-man shortlist to replace the Dutchman: report

Graham Potter has turned down a move to Ajax, paving the way for Manchester United to hire the former Chelsea and Brighton boss at Old Trafford.

United appear to have found a partner for Kobbie Mainoo in midfield, while Dortmund want loanee Jadon Sancho permanently. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Arsenal will beat United at Old Trafford this season.