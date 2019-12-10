Manchester United will face big competition for Tottenham's Eriksen- report

The Tottenham midfielder made it clear last summer that he felt it was time to leave the club.

Real Madrid were the most-linked to Eriksen and appeared his likeliest destination, but the Spanish giants prioritised other signings such as Eden Hazard.

Zinedine Zidane was also reportedly unsure of the player and it's understood that he would prefer the signing of Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

United themselves were reported to have enquired over the summer but didn't make a formal approach for the Dane.

But the Red Devils have retained their interest and could make an offer in January, according to 90min.

It's understood that Spurs will ask for £40m if clubs want to sign Eriksen immediately, which is much less than he'd go for on a longer contract.

The 27-year-old is a free agent next summer and therefore can negotiate freely with prospective clubs in January under the Bosman ruling.

A pre-contract agreement is far more likely to be signed by Eriksen in the winter window.

However, United will have to put together an attractive proposal because a host of Europe's elite clubs are reportedly preparing their own.

It's reported that Real Madrid have reignited their interest and are joined by La Liga rivals Barcelona.

Serie A giants Juventus are also expected to enter the fray as they look to further cement their dominance in Italy.

Finally, Bayern Munich are reported to be keen on Eriksen as they seek to rebuild a team that has slipped down the Bundesliga rankings of late.

