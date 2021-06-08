Manchester United transfer news: Club contacted about potential Cristiano Ronaldo deal

Cristiano Ronaldo is weighing up his options as he prepares to enter the final year of his Juventus contract, according to reports.

The Portugal international moved to Turin in 2018, and has won two Serie A titles with the club.

However, Juventus have struggled to make much of an impact in the Champions League in recent years, blunting Ronaldo’s hopes of winning the competition with a third different club.

The 2020/21 campaign was particularly disappointing for the Bianconeri, who finished fourth in Serie A and crashed out of the Champions League in the round of 16.

ESPN writes that while Ronaldo has held talks with Juventus about his future, that has not stopped his representatives sounding out interest from elsewhere.

The 36-year-old is under contract with the club until 2022, but he has not ruled out departing before then.

PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester United have all been contacted with regards to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo is unlikely to finalise his future until after Euro 2020, but his representatives are busy working out whether a transfer is an option this summer.

Many United fans would welcome the Portuguese back to Old Trafford after his success at the club earlier in his career.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are currently pursuing other transfer targets, with Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho and Jules Kounde among those who have been strongly linked.

And it is unclear whether any of the aforementioned clubs would be able to meet Ronaldo’s wage demands amid the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ronaldo has held discussions with Max Allegri, who has returned for a second spell in charge of Juventus.

Andrea Pirlo was relieved of his duties at the end of the season, having struggled in his first managerial role.

Ronaldo scored 36 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for Juve last season.

