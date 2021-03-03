Manchester United transfer news: Club urged to “move heaven and earth” for Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to sign either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Haaland and Mbappe are widely recognised as the two best young players in world football.

The former is enjoying another sensational season at Borussia Dortmund, for whom he has scored 27 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions.

Mbappe is also excelling at PSG, having found the back of the net 23 times in 31 outings this term.

Both players have been linked with moves away from their current employers ahead of next season.

Mbappe has a little over a year remaining on his PSG deal, while Dortmund could listen to offers for Haaland amid coronavirus-induced financial difficulties.

And Ferdinand believes his former club should do everything in their power to try and land one of the two superstars.

"Manchester United were playing catch up from everybody last season," Ferdinand told the FIVE YouTube channel .

"They finished 30 points behind Liverpool last season, now they’re above them.

That’s a big, big achievement in that sense. We were not sitting there last season thinking Manchester United would win the league this season or be up there.

"Four or five weeks ago we were saying that, so I see that as a massive step in the right direction. Is this team in a better position than they were last season? Yes they are. Is there still work to do? Yes there is. But I see progress.

“I still see room for improvement, we definitely need to buy a centre-back, a commanding centre-back with pace, please!

"I think [Edinson] Cavani, yes, he’s a good stop-gap but [United need] a centre-forward. If people like Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe are available, you can’t allow them to go somewhere else and you need to move heaven and earth to get them here.

"Manchester United are used to having superstars and those boys would change the narrative at this football club, that’s how good they are.

"There’s room for improvement and opportunity to improve this squad, there’s players out there available, it seems. We need to be in the mix.”

