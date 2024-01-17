Manchester United considering triggering release clause for £50m Antony replacement: report

Manchester United are set to cut their losses and replace Antony in the summer transfer window, with a £50m option available.

Antony arrived from Ajax in the summer of 2022 for £85m, but has so far flopped at Old Trafford and failed to live up to that price tag. Despite Erik ten Hag's insistence on signing and subsequently playing the 23-year-old, Antony has struggled to adapt to English football in the last 18 months.

Plus, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is set to take over the football operations at Manchester United, reportedly wants to move the Brazilian on at the end of the campaign, and is willing to make a considerable loss on the initial investment.

According to TodoFichajes, Manchester United are now looking to replace Antony with Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal in the summer, who is available for just £52m due to a release clause in his current contract.

With the 26-year-old's current deal at Real Sociedad due to expire in 2028, that price tag also represents great value for Manchester United, who have consistently overspent on transfers this past decade.

Though not the fastest player, Oyarzabal is comfortable with the ball in tight spaces and is consistently one of the best players in La Liga. Predominantly a centre-forward or left-winger, Oyarzabal's versatility means he's more than capable of performing well at right-wing as well.

The Spaniard is also left footed, which would suits Ten Hag's system where he prefers both wingers to cut in on their stronger foot.

His eight goals and an assist in 19 games this term is certainly a better return than Antony's zero goals and, err, zero assists in the Premier League, while he regularly displays his leadership qualities as captain of the team, too.

