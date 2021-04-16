Manchester United transfer news: Dimitar Berbatov cautions Harry Kane against Old Trafford move

Dimitar Berbatov has suggested Tottenham striker Harry Kane should think carefully about joining Manchester United this summer.

The England international has been linked with a move away from north London at the end of the season.

Kane will reportedly seek a transfer if Jose Mourinho’s side do not qualify for the Champions League.

United and Manchester City have both been linked with a move for Tottenham’s talisman, while PSG and Real Madrid are options should Kane move overseas.

But Berbatov believes a move to United would not necessarily be the best option, citing Kane’s apparent desire to win trophies as soon as possible.

“If he is to leave Spurs I have no preferences to where he goes, as long as it is somewhere that sees him continue to play the same football,” he told Betfair .

“But when you change your environment when you have been number one, people expect you to then produce straight away. When you don’t score straight away, people will get on top of you, that is how football is these days.

“If he moves, is it because he is looking for trophies? People are connecting him with United but they haven’t won the Premier League for eight years. He needs to go somewhere that will see him win trophies regularly.

“What happens if he goes to a team and doesn’t win anything again? Then he will think, why did I change my environment if I’m not winning anything again?

“I think he will stay in England, so where does he go? Man City have a striking option with [Gabriel] Jesus. At United, Kane could fit in because they don’t have a typical centre-forward who is his age.

“Edinson Cavani is in the latter stages of his career. Liverpool have lots of talent up front and Arsenal is simply a no.

“He’s been linked with Chelsea, but will that be suitable for Spurs, selling to another London rival? There are lots of question marks, so he needs to read the game carefully and make the right decision.

“The easiest decision is to stay at Spurs, he is a club legend and can break every record he wants there. I don’t see Kane moving abroad, he is an England legend and everyone respects him and I think he will stay in this country.

“If Kane called me I would tell him he has to make the right choice, decide on his personal ambitions and motivations. If he leaves, he will let some people down. It is his decision and it is going to be a difficult one.”

