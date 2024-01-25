Manchester United star set for relegation-battling La Liga loan

Manchester United are close to agreeing a loan move for Facundo Pellistri. If United give the green light, Pellistri will travel to Spain for a medical with Granada, who are interested in a half-season loan.

Since moving to Manchester from Uruguayan club Peñarol in 2020 Pellistri has played just 580 minutes of competitive football for the Red Devils. He was loaned to Deportivo Alavés from January 2021-summer 2022 and was a regular as they slipped into LaLiga 2.

Since returning to England Pellistri has made his competitive debut for United and has featured more regularly this season, playing 14 times – mostly from the bench – and bagging one assist.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He will be thrown into another tricky relegation battle should he return to La Liga. Granada currently sit five points from safety in 19th and have won just one of their last 10 games. They sacked Paco Lopez in favour of Alexander Medina in November, with the Uruguayan manager failing to turn around their fortunes since.

Pellistri is contracted to United until 2025 with an option to extend. It is not yet known whether Granada will have an option to buy in the loan deal.

The move comes as United seem keen to offload a number of players from their wage bill, with Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka both linked with moves away this week.

Having spent over £400m since arriving in 2022, Erik ten Hag will be anxious to ensure his next arrivals are successes. United face Newport County in the FA Cup on Sunday, before returning to league action against Wolverhampton Wanderers on transfer deadline day.

