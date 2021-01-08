Manchester United transfer news: Kieran Trippier’s Old Trafford move on ice after betting ban

Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier was reportedly a first-choice option for Manchester United in their search for a new right-back before his betting ban.

The England international was handed a 10-match worldwide suspension and £700,000 fine before Christmas after an FA panel found he had broken betting rules in July 2019.

According to the Athletic, the former Tottenham defender is the first name on United’s list of targets for the January transfer window as they look for an experienced alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

A deal was being discussed before Trippier received his ban, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants an older, more attack-minded right-back to come in and challenge Wan-Bissaka.

The Old Trafford club were confident of reaching an agreement to bring the 30-year-old back to England but the suspension, which will rule him out until early March, ended their interest.

However, United could revive their efforts to sign Trippier if he is successful in his appeal against the length of the ban.

Atleti are demanding the same £20 million fee they paid Spurs for the full-back in the summer of 2019, and Solskjaer’s side could postpone their move until the summer, when Trippier will enter the final year of his contract in Spain.

The Englishman has become an important player for Diego Simeone’s side, and has registered four assists in 19 appearances this season for the La Liga leaders.

NOW READ

FEATURE 8 players Mauricio Pochettino could sign at Paris Saint-Germain

TRANSFERS Who every Premier League side needs to sign this January

FEATURE Every Chelsea manager of the Roman Abramovich era: where are they now?