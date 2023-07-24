Manchester United closing in on HUGE transfer for World Cup superstar: report

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

United are currently looking to complete the signing of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund but could then move on to bolstering their midfield options.

Amrabat, 26, played a key role in the Morocco side who made history last year by becoming the first African team ever to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Amrabat reached the Conference League final with Fiorentina last season (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

According to La Nazione (via Football365), only a difference in valuations is stopping United from getting their man.

The report adds that the 13-time Premier League champions would have to up their offer by €3-5m to get a deal over the line – and they are said to be the only club ‘seriously interested’ in Amrabat, who is valued at €30m (£25.9m) by Transfermarkt.

Born in Huizen in the Netherlands, Amrabat began his professional career with Utrecht before moving on to Feyenoord.

Following stints at Club Brugge and Hellas Verona, the deep-lying playmaker – whose older brother Nordin played in the Premier League with Watford – joined Fiorentina in 2020.

Amrabat has won 49 caps for Morocco (Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

United’s 2023/24 squad is steadily taking shape thanks to some impressive business, as they prepare for their return to the Champions League next term.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana became their second signing of the current transfer window last week, making a £47.2m switch from Inter Milan.

Onana’s arrival follows that of Mason Mount, who joined from Chelsea for an initial £55m earlier this month.

More Manchester United transfer news

Manchester United transfer news is starting to come thick and fast.

The Red Devils haven't given up hope of signing Victor Osimhen, despite the striker looking set to stay at Napoli. Meanwhile, Ten Hag and co could face competition from Arsenal in the race for Monaco and France defender Axel Disasi.

As for potential outgoings, Nottingham Forest have been linked with a double swoop for two of United's top young talents.