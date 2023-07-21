Manchester United still have hope for Victor Osimhen transfer – thanks to curious new contract clause: report

Manchester United have been given fresh hope in the ongoing saga over Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

The Nigerian is coming off the season of his life, having netted 26 times in 32 games as I Partenopei clinched their first Scudetto in three decades. Osimhen has been linked with a plethora of European giants since but seems to have been priced out of leaving by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

In February, journalist Ciro Venerato claimed on Rai 2 show La Domenica Sportiva that the Napoli star is worth around £140 million to Napoli – but new developments could see Erik ten Hag get his man.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a noted admirer of Victor Osimhen (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Sky Italia are reporting that contract talks are taking place between Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, and De Laurentiis – but there is some difference in opinion over the release clause inserted into the new deal.

Apparently, Napoli are angling to increase the buyout option to an astonishing £173m, which would make the striker the second-most expensive footballer of all time if it ever gets triggered. Osimhen, however, would prefer the fee to be around £100m – giving the green light to United to lock in a bid.

CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs has previously told Caught Offside that United manager Ten Hag is "obsessed" with Osimhen, though Napoli famously drive a hard bargain.

Part of the issue is said to stem from the original transfer of Osimhen from Lille in 2020, when the Serie A giants paid around £70m for the then-21-year-old's services. Napoli are rumoured to have placed a high sell-on fee in the deal to bring Osimhen to southern Italy – though this is unsubstantiated.

Victor Osimhen is valued very highly by Napoli (Image credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP via Getty Images)

The Nigerian striker previously told Italian outlet, Corriere Della Sera that playing in the Premier League, “is an ambition of all players”.

Osimhen is valued at €120m by Transfermarkt.

