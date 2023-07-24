Arsenal looking to beat Manchester United to defensive target in transfer swoop: report

Arsenal and Manchester United are both vying for the same defensive target, with the Gunners looking to steal a march on their rivals.

The old foes met this weekend in the United States for a pre-season friendly in which Manchester United came out on top. Erik ten Hag's side won 2-0 courtesy of goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho, before a penalty shootout ensued.

But though Arsenal have been much the busier of the two sides in the transfer market thus far, they haven't finished by any means – and are now looking to trump United to a signing.

Manchester United won the weekend battle in a pre-season friendly – but Arsenal may win the transfer market war (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

According to The Sun, Arsenal are set to "nip in" and sign Axel Disasi from Monaco from under Ten Hag's nose.

Last month, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed that the French centre-back was the backup option for United in the event that South Korean defender Kim Min-jae joined Bayern Munich, tweeting that the player remains a "concrete name".

Arsenal actually have a whopping seven centre-backs to choose from at the moment, with William Saliba, Gabriel, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber, Jakub Kiwior and Rob Holding all able to play in the middle of defence. It's expected that Holding will leave this summer, though, while Tomiyasu, Timber, White and Kiwior have all been favoured out at full-back by Arteta.

Against United, the Basque boss opted for Gabriel to play centrally in a back three building play, which exposed the Brazilian's one-footedness. It could be that Disasi is brought in specifically for this role.

Axel Disasi is an option for multiple Premier League sides (Image credit: Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The Gunners are also said to be in the market for a right-winger to cover for Bukayo Saka.

Disasi is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt.

