Arsenal looking to beat Manchester United to defensive target in transfer swoop: report

By Mark White
published

Arsenal and Manchester United are no strangers to going after the same targets – now the Gunners might trounce the Red Devils for a defender that both sides want

Arsenal and Manchester United managers Mikel Arteta and Erik ten Hag respectively look on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on September 04, 2022 in Manchester, England.
(Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are both vying for the same defensive target, with the Gunners looking to steal a march on their rivals.

The old foes met this weekend in the United States for a pre-season friendly in which Manchester United came out on top. Erik ten Hag's side won 2-0 courtesy of goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho, before a penalty shootout ensued.

But though Arsenal have been much the busier of the two sides in the transfer market thus far, they haven't finished by any means – and are now looking to trump United to a signing.

Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal FC battles against Lisandro Martínez of Manchester United during the first half in the pre-season friendly between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at MetLife Stadium on July 22, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Manchester United won the weekend battle in a pre-season friendly – but Arsenal may win the transfer market war (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

According to The Sun, Arsenal are set to "nip in" and sign Axel Disasi from Monaco from under Ten Hag's nose. 

Last month, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed that the French centre-back was the backup option for United in the event that South Korean defender Kim Min-jae joined Bayern Munich, tweeting that the player remains a "concrete name".

Arsenal actually have a whopping seven centre-backs to choose from at the moment, with William Saliba, Gabriel, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber, Jakub Kiwior and Rob Holding all able to play in the middle of defence. It's expected that Holding will leave this summer, though, while Tomiyasu, Timber, White and Kiwior have all been favoured out at full-back by Arteta.

Against United, the Basque boss opted for Gabriel to play centrally in a back three building play, which exposed the Brazilian's one-footedness. It could be that Disasi is brought in specifically for this role.

Axel Disasi of France poses during the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 portrait session on November 17, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

Axel Disasi is an option for multiple Premier League sides (Image credit: Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The Gunners are also said to be in the market for a right-winger to cover for Bukayo Saka. 

Disasi is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt

More Arsenal and Manchester United stories

Arsenal transfer news and Manchester United transfer news are still doing the rounds with both sides looking to strengthen this summer.

The Gunners could be targeting two more Manchester City players, according to reports. Xavi Simons is on the radar and Ivan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, tooTakehiro Tomiyasu is set for an "intriguing switch", while Moises Caicedo looks Chelsea-bound

Rasmus Hojlund and Randal Kolo Muani are wanted up front, while wonderkid Vitor Roque was linked before his move to Barcelona. Portuguese teen Joao Neves is on the radar, while his countryman Goncalo Ramos is in the crosshairsUnited have also enquired about Theo Hernandez, while Jadon Sancho has been put up for sale.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 