Manchester United edging closer to first summer signing: Report

Manchester United look set for a transformative summer transfer window as incoming investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to make an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils face a mass exodus as they continue to pick up the pieces of their worst ever Premier League season, finishing eighth with a negative goal difference.

Following recent confirmation of Erik ten Hag's future at the club, it appears United face a big task if they are hoping to offer the Dutchman a squad ready to compete for the biggest honours on a consistent basis.

VIDEO: How England Plan To Win Euro 2024 - Tactical Preview

A leaky backline pair with an underperforming frontline spelt disaster for the Red Devils last season.

Marcus Rashford failed to reach double digits for goals while the top scorer across all competitions was Rasmus Hojlund on just 16.

A youthful forward line often lacked cohesion last season, with ten Hag seemingly incapable of getting his favoured trio - Rashford, Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho - to perform consistently and get the best out of each other despite infrequent glimpses of magic between them.

Hojlund finished as Manchester United's top scorer last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

This has led to reports suggesting that the Red Devils will head into the striker market this summer as ten Hag looks to add some much-needed fire power.

RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko believed to have been under serious consideration prior to extending his deal with Die Roten Bullen, while long-term target Victor Osimhen continues to linger far above their budget.

Reports now suggest that United will go all-out to sign Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee from Italian side Bologna and are willing to meet his £34 million release clause.

According to TEAMtalk, United are set to go to battle with AC Milan over the 23-year old's signature after an impressive personal campaign in which his goals helped Bologna to an unlikely Champions League spot for next season.

Zirkzee is tipped for a move this summer (Image credit: Alamy)

Formerly of Bayern Munich, Zirkzee's stature and technical ability make him a fantastic facilitator rather than an out-and-out goalscorer.

His arrival would likely help get the best from those around him, namely Marcus Rashford who will be hoping to return to the heights of his 30-goal campaign in 2023.

Having previously been cautious about their spending this summer, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is now believed to be willing to match the release clause 'without batting an eyelid' according to the report.

In a market lacking serious striker talent, Zirkzee's £34 million release clause makes him a no-brainer for Europe's elite sides, meaning United will need to move quick if they are to secure a deal.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, this is likely to happen given the pricetag and willingness from the Red Devils to get a deal done as quickly as possible.

Zirkzee fits the mould of a Sebastien Haller-style striker which Ten Hag favoured during his later years at Ajax and, paired with Hojlund, offers a wealth of stylistic versatility.

The only foreseeable stumbling block would be the interest of AC Milan, who are seemingly able to offer the Dutchman more guaranteed minutes in Serie A.

