Manchester United edging closer to first summer signing: Report

By
published

Reports suggest Manchester United are moving forward with their first signing of the Ineos era

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe speaks during a media event to unveil the company's "Ineos Fusilier" outside the Grenadier public House in London on February 23, 2024. Manchester United new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe unveiled Friday his Ineos group's latest 4x4 electric vehicle, while calling on governments to understand the limitations of climate-friendly vehicles.

Ratcliffe is hoping to make signings early 

 (Image credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United look set for a transformative summer transfer window as incoming investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to make an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils face a mass exodus as they continue to pick up the pieces of their worst ever Premier League season, finishing eighth with a negative goal difference.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.