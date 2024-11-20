Manchester United exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals Sporting agreement this January - and which players are being 'monitored'

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is keeping an eye on Sporting stars to bring with him for his Old Trafford revolution.

That's according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has revealed the Portuguese's priorities for his new squad and which talents are being considered.

Ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, Amorim takes charge of Manchester United for the first time this weekend against Ipswich Town, when Premier League action returns.

Manchester United have a 'gentleman's agreement' with Sporting

Gyokeres is linked with an exit from Sporting (Image credit: Getty Images)

Several Sporting stars have been linked with moves to Manchester United, with Viktor Gyokeres perhaps the most talked about, following his goalscoring exploits. The Swede netted his 32nd goal of the season last night in Nations League action and could become a record sale for the Primeira Liga outfit.

Perhaps easing the transition, too, 19-year-old striker Conrad Harder looks capable of filling Gyokeres’ void in the increasingly likely event that he leaves for a club-record fee next summer. The Dane's opportunities are beginning to increase – maybe in anticipation of a big sale – with Harder's drive and hunger compared to Gyokeres.

Conrad Harder may replace Gyokeres (Image credit: Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images)

“Viktor Gyokeres is an obvious link but at the moment I'm not aware of any sort of negotiation, as Man United will discuss strikers situation later in the next months and this is not a current hot topic,” Romano said in conversation with casino.org.

“Remember also that on Gyokeres, there are several clubs keen to do business there. Geovany Quenda is also being monitored by Manchester United scouts, he's considered a top talent, but it’s a little too early to say what might happen next.”

With others including Goncalo Inacio having been linked, United could look to bring in multiple faces from Amorim's former employers, with Quenda – ranked at no.39 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season – an option at wing-back. Romano says, however, that January will be too soon for a Portuguese revolution at Old Trafford, thanks to a gentleman's agreement between the two clubs.

“Amorim will always keep close eye on Sporting players as he knows them well, and he is excellent at keeping good relationships with his players,” he explained.

Geovany Quenda is on United's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

“In the discussions between Sporting and Man United when they agreed on Amorim's exit in November, there was also a gentleman’s agreement for United not to bring in any Sporting player in January.

“This is because Sporting hope to win the title this season and they don't want to lose any other part of the squad in January, after having the big shock of Ruben Amorim leaving in the middle of the season.



“My expectation is for Manchester United to eventually look at Sporting players in the summer, if Amorim approves; not in January.”