Manchester United in talks with €100m Benfica star to become Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first signing: report

Manchester United are on the cusp of making a huge first step in their reshaping of the squad.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's stake in the club has finally been ratified with Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth expected to become a part of the backroom team. Club legend Gary Neville has claimed that the new Red Devils chiefs already know the fate of current manager, Erik ten Hag, too, as he expects the club to be proactive in planning ahead of next season.

On the pitch, there's set to be plenty of churn, with several stars heading for the exit this summer – while big-money talent is set to arrive.

Gary Neville thinks there could be plenty of change at his former club (Image credit: Getty Images)

O Jogo in Portugal are reporting that Manchester United have made contact with the Gestifute talent agency over a move for Benfica superstar Antonio Silva, rated at around €100 million.

“Silva is leggy, strong and a leader at the back,” FourFourTwo noted when we rated the now-20-year-old at No.10 in our most exciting teenagers to watch this season. “He's still raw but he has notable composure: he loves nothing more than to fly in with all the aggression of peak Pepe and yet he's deft in possession, too.”

While a move for Silva is far from a formality at current, there is a clear need to upgrade in defence and planning for the future with a wonderkid capable of growing would be a sensible move from Ratcliffe ahead of a summer of change.

Antonio Silva is on the radar for United (Image credit: Getty)

Liverpool have been linked with the starlet, too, with Benfica a popular club to buy from in recent seasons, due to the smooth adaptation that plenty of Primeira Liga stars have had stepping up from Portugal to the Premier League.

Silva is valued at €45m by Transfermarkt.

