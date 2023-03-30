Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is 'obsessed' with £100m striker – and it's NOT Harry Kane, according to journalist

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is obsessed with one particular striker who will cost him in the region of nine figures.

But while reports suggest that Harry Kane is being considered (opens in new tab) for an opening move of £80 million from the Red Devils, one well-connected transfer expert has perhaps suggested that there's another player Ten Hag would love to sign as much as the England captain – perhaps even more.

If United were hoping to snare his better option than the Tottenham star for much less money, however, they're sorely mistaken.

England captain Harry Kane is linked with Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Manchester United are still obsessed with Victor Osimhen, who almost joined them before moving to Napoli, but decided against it due to a lack of game time,” CBS Sports' (opens in new tab) Ben Jacobs (opens in new tab) has now told Caught Offside (opens in new tab).

“Harry Kane has also been discussed internally, but it all still depends on the England striker. Spurs want him to extend and that had been Kane’s primary intention before Antonio Conte’s dramatic exit.

“As I have reported many times, it’s going to cost around £100m to get Kane. And that’s still assuming Spurs are willing to do business. Daniel Levy simply won’t make things easy. Manchester United know just how much of a thorn in their side he can be from when they signed Dimitar Berbatov back in 2008.

“Neither Kane nor Osimhen will be easy to get. And that’s where Ramos or Abraham might prove smoother to facilitate and cheaper, too.”

Victor Osimhen is having the season of his life with Napoli – and Ten Hag is "obsessed" with him (Image credit: Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

The Nigerian striker previously told Italian outlet, Corriere Della Sera (opens in new tab) that playing in the Premier League, “is an ambition of all players”.

Osimhen is valued at €100m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

