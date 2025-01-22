Manchester United ready to replace Marcus Rashford with wonderkid sensation, who netted 32 goals in 18 games last year: report

Marcus Rashford looks likely to leave Old Trafford on loan in January

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is edging closer to the exit door, with loan moves touted this month following his freeze-out.

But manager Ruben Amorim is bringing in a wonderkid sensation to his squad, as he looks to add goals to a Red Devils team that have struggled since his arrival.

Manchester United sit 10th in the table and return to Premier League action on Sunday night against Fulham, looking to turn their season around. With limited funds to spend this month, too, they may have to be creative in upgrading their squad.

Manchester United are letting Marcus Rashford go, but are bringing in a top wonderkid to replace him

Manchester United are continuing to dwindle under Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are struggling with their options in attack, with Rasmus Hojlund – who cost £72 million from Atalanta – having scored just twice in 17 appearances all season.

Rashford got the Amorim era off to a flyer with a goal in the opening 90 seconds of the Portuguese's first match against Ipswich Town, but has since been left out of the squad, as United look to move him on. Joshua Zirkzee is still finding his feet, too, with neither the Dutchman nor Hojlund proven goalscorers at this level.

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has struggled this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, the Mail have reported that teenage superstar Chido Obi-Martin is training with the first team ahead of being integrated into Amorim's plans.

The young Dane, ranked at no.37 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season, scored 32 goals in 18 games last season while at Arsenal. He first caught the eye when he was promoted to the under-18 side at the age of 15, scoring 10 goals in a 14-3 thrashing of Liverpool.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Following a lengthy contract contract saga, Obi-Martin joined United, where he scored another hat-trick on his youth team debut. With Rashford soon to be out of the picture, it now looks as if the 17-year-old could be given his break, as Amorim searches for answers to his stuttering attack.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Obi-Martin is ready for senior football. The only question is whether this level is too steep a climb too soon.

Chido Obi-Martin joined United over the summer (Image credit: Manchester United Football Club)

Obi-Martin certainly has a natural knack for goals and with expectations for the Red Devils currently at an all-time low, he could benefit.

The Mail previously reported that Obi-Martin was given a wage of £30,000-a-week to join United – double that tabled by Arsenal, in a bid to keep him at Hale End.