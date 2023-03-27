Manchester United report: Ruben Neves in advanced talks over Old Trafford move

Manchester United are "already negotiating" a deal for Ruben Neves, in a bid to strengthen their midfield.

Erik ten Hag has led an impressive revival at Old Trafford, improving the Red Devils massively by winning the League Cup and leading Manchester United into the top four.

But cracks have still appeared in the United midfield. When Brazilian defensive midfielder Casemiro has been absent for Ten Hag, his side have looked completely different, highlighting the need for more quality in the centre of the park.

Casemiro has been Manchester United's most important player – but this has only illustrated the need for support around him (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet SPORT (opens in new tab), however, claim that United's midfield woes will be addressed this summer, with Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves already deep in talks over a move.

Neves would certainly lend support to Casemiro deep in the midfield, with the Portuguese famed for his passing range and ability to break up play. The report states that Neves is, "already negotiating what could be his transfer to United starting next summer", with the player himself reportedly keen on a big move.

Neves joined Wolves while the team were in the Championship for a fee believed to be in the region of £15.8 million – a club and league record fee – linking up with his former Porto manager, Nuno Espirito Santo. The transfer was a huge coup at the time.

A wonderkid when he joined, the 26-year-old has grown to become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, playing in the Europa League at Wolves' peak and captaining the side in his time there. With the Molineux outfit fighting a relegation battle now though, Neves perhaps feels as if he needs a new challenge after six years in the Midlands.

Neves has been at Wolves for six years now (Image credit: PA)

The midfielder has just one year left on his six-year contract this summer, which he penned in 2018.

Neves is valued at around €40m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

