Manchester United report: Shock offer for wonderkid Premier League striker teased
Manchester United have been extremely busy this summer - and could yet secure their most exciting signing
Manchester United are set to move for one of the Premier League's most promising strikers, with a big bid on the horizon.
The Red Devils have enjoyed one of the busiest summers in the top flight so far. Joshua Zirkzee was first through the door at Old Trafford, followed by Leny Yoro, in two major statements of intent.
With Bayern Munich duo Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui arriving imminently, too, transfer season is set to continue for Erik ten Hag. And now, his most ambitious buy yet could be around the corner.
The Daily Star notes that new Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is “tempted” to launch a £50 million for Brighton & Hove Albion starlet, Evan Ferguson. Ferguson has been previously valued at £120m by the Seagulls, who want a record fee for the forward, given that Moises Caicedo left for Chelsea for £115m.
Ferguson is a huge talent and one of the most promising in the world. The Irishman was included in FourFourTwo's 50 most exciting teenagers to watch this season, as we noted, “Centre-forwards don’t often present themselves so fully-formed so young. Most begin life as wingers before moving into the middle or blossom later, free from the shackles of expectation. It’s important not to see Ferguson’s progress as linear: he’s set for a great career, however long it takes him to fully realise his potential.”
The striker would have the pressure to succeed relieved from him were he to sign. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are currently competing for the No.9 starting spot, with Ferguson providing another young option to develop there.
However, FourFourTwo just cannot see this happening. Brighton's stance has not changed since they slapped a £120m valuation on the star – and £50m won't be enough to convince them otherwise.
United have spent a lot of money this summer and it's unlikely that they can afford Ferguson. The 19-year-old signed a long-term contract extension to remain in Sussex last November.
Ferguson is valued at €60m by Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2029.
