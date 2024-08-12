Manchester United report: Shock offer for wonderkid Premier League striker teased

Manchester United are set to move for one of the Premier League's most promising strikers, with a big bid on the horizon.

The Red Devils have enjoyed one of the busiest summers in the top flight so far. Joshua Zirkzee was first through the door at Old Trafford, followed by Leny Yoro, in two major statements of intent.

With Bayern Munich duo Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui arriving imminently, too, transfer season is set to continue for Erik ten Hag. And now, his most ambitious buy yet could be around the corner.

Matthijs de Ligt is arriving at Old Trafford soon (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Daily Star notes that new Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is “tempted” to launch a £50 million for Brighton & Hove Albion starlet, Evan Ferguson. Ferguson has been previously valued at £120m by the Seagulls, who want a record fee for the forward, given that Moises Caicedo left for Chelsea for £115m.

Ferguson is a huge talent and one of the most promising in the world. The Irishman was included in FourFourTwo's 50 most exciting teenagers to watch this season, as we noted, “Centre-forwards don’t often present themselves so fully-formed so young. Most begin life as wingers before moving into the middle or blossom later, free from the shackles of expectation. It’s important not to see Ferguson’s progress as linear: he’s set for a great career, however long it takes him to fully realise his potential.”

VIDEO EA FC 25 Upgrades: slip passes, dribbling, pass accuracy, professional fouls

The striker would have the pressure to succeed relieved from him were he to sign. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are currently competing for the No.9 starting spot, with Ferguson providing another young option to develop there.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, FourFourTwo just cannot see this happening. Brighton's stance has not changed since they slapped a £120m valuation on the star – and £50m won't be enough to convince them otherwise.

Evan Ferguson is in demand (Image credit: Getty Images)

United have spent a lot of money this summer and it's unlikely that they can afford Ferguson. The 19-year-old signed a long-term contract extension to remain in Sussex last November.

Ferguson is valued at €60m by Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2029.

More Manchester United stories

One Manchester United transfer solution could be hijacked by Jose Mourinho, according to one report. Another says that the club are launching a spectacular move for the next Paul Pogba.

Meanwhile, Ruud van Nistelrooy has outlined his 'special' Manchester United reunion amid Erik ten Hag replacement claims.