Manchester United report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe in huge U-turn to grant surprising new contract

Manchester United are to make a big U-turn, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe stepping in to ensure business is done

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has stepped in to ensure that a new contract is rewarded.

The Red Devils are in the midst of an overhaul, with the incoming INEOS chief looking to bring in his own staff over the coming weeks. A huge transfer window is expected, too, with Manchester United's tired squad needing serious work in the summer. 

While there may be plenty of departures this summer, there may be surprises for who stays – including manager Erik ten Hag who is linked with an exit. 

According to the Star, Ratcliffe is set to keep Scott McTominay at the club, offering the Scotland international a new contract. 

McTominay was expected by many to leave, with West Ham United coming close to signing him last summer. His contract expires in 2025, though United hold an option to extend his contract by a further year. 

With nine goals in all competitions this season, plus a further seven in Euro 2024 qualifiers, extending McTominay's current deal makes sense – even if the plan is to sell him next summer.

In FourFourTwo's view, McTominay will almost certainly stay beyond this summer, should he want to – given that he's been one of the better squad players this season. Fans, too, would no doubt welcome an academy graduate remaining at the club.

The 27-year-old is valued at €32 million by Transfermarkt

