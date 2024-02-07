Manchester United report: Wonderkid scouted by Red Devils says Tottenham move would be 'fun'

FC Copenhagen sensation Roony Bardghji is reportedly wanted by Manchester United, but he says it’s “fun to think about” joining fellow Swedes at Tottenham instead.

The 18-year-old burst onto the scene with a sensational winner from the bench against the Red Devils in a 4-3 Champions League thriller in November.

That was one of 11 goals he has scored for the Danish giants so far this season in all competitions.

Ange Postecoglou will be looking to strengthen his side in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

And the Kuwait-born Sweden youth international is unlikely to be short of offers come the summer.

According to the Sun, Badghji has been watched by United scouts since first attracting attention in their Champions League meeting.

Bardghji has had a season to remember in Denmark (Image credit: Getty Images)

But the Express writes that Chelsea are also following the winger, while Bardghji himself has hinted he could be open to joining compatriots Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Bergvall at Spurs - the latter joining at the end of the season from Djurgarden.

“It's fun to think about. You never know. It could happen,” Bardghji told Sport Bladet this week.

Bardghji’s value on Transfermarkt has shot up from €2 million (£1.7m) to €9m (£7.7m) this season.

But the asking price could be well above those figures, with a price tag of £17-20m being reported.

