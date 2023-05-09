Manchester United set to land two defenders in huge £90m deal: report

Manchester United are set to pay big money for a defender who has recently won a title in a bid to bolster their backline.

Last summer, the Red Devils spent big on Lisandro Martinez, who has been a big hit at Old Trafford. The summer previous, it was Raphael Varane who joined the club in a high-profile deal – though both are currently out injured.

With Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire failing to impress Erik ten Hag, there's a real need for another centre-back, perhaps two, in the Manchester United squad.

Harry Maguire has failed to convince Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty)

Corriere dello Sport (opens in new tab) in Italy are reporting that United are set to offer £13 million more than Napoli star Kim Min-jae's release clause in a bid to bring the South Korean to the Premier League.

Kim has recently won the Scudetto in Italy with Napoli after a forming season in which he's stepped into the breach vacated by Kalidou Koulibaly. His release clause is said to be around £40m.

Furthermore, United are said to be "in pole position" for Monaco star Axel Disasi, according to the Manchester Evening News (opens in new tab). The club would pay around £40m for his services, according to reports.

Both dominant centre-backs who command the defence well, Disasi and Kim would complement both Lisandro Martinez and stand-in centre-back Luke Shaw well. Their combined price would only just be more expensive than their record signing in this area of the pitch.

Kim Min-jae celebrates with fans on the pitch following Napoli's title win (Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

The 20-time champions broke the bank for Harry Maguire, paying upwards of £75m for his services. This summer, they look set to lose him for considerably less.

Kim is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

