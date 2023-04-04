Manchester United ready to pay release clause to sign 'the next Cristiano Ronaldo': report

Manchester United have agreed internally to pay the release clause of the player being dubbed 'the next Cristiano Ronaldo'.

Erik ten Hag is already searching for new recruits for next season, with the frontline being of major importance already. The Red Devils have relied on Dutch forward Wout Weghorst for the second half of the season, highlighting their need for a more prolific striker.

Harry Kane remains the top target, with Victor Osimhen another solid option. But now, one Portuguese starlet is on the radar – and far more attainable than the top tier options.

Benfica star Goncalo Ramos is on the radar for Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portuguese outlet A Bola (opens in new tab) are reporting that Manchester United are ready to pay Benfica for super striker Goncalo Ramos, matching the release clause in order to bring the talent to Old Trafford.

Ramos caught attention at the World Cup when he stepped in for the dropped Cristiano Ronaldo in the knockout stages of the competition – and scored a hat-trick against the Swiss. Enjoying a solid season in the Primeira Liga, he and Benfica are still in the Champions League, too.

With reports indicating the release clause could top £100 million, however, the 21-year-old will not come cheaply.

The Lisbon outfit don't need the money though and certainly don't feel pressured to sell. In the last 12 months, they have sold Darwin Nunez for a fee upwards of £75m, before letting Enzo Fernandez go for over £100m.

Benfica won't feel pressured to sell any more big stars, after raking in big money selling the likes of Enzo Fernandez (Image credit: Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

United are also said to be in the market for another No.8 in midfield, a right-back to upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and potentially a new centre-back and goalkeeper in what could be an expensive transfer window.

Ramos is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

The Glazer ownership are not guaranteed to sell up – despite bids from lifelong fan, Sir Jim Radcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has underlined the importance of positive mentality at Old Trafford.