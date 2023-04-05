Manchester United report: James Ward-Prowse set for big summer move

Manchester United are looking at a huge move to bring James Ward-Prowse to Old Trafford this summer.

That's according to one report that says that the Southampton captain – who has spent his entire career as a one-club man – could move to the Red Devils this summer.

The Saints sit bottom of the Premier League but Ward-Prowse has again been praised this season for his performances and remains on the cusp of Gareth Southgate's England thinking. With Erik ten Hag looking for midfielders this summer, the 28-year-old could well enter the equation.

Erik ten Hag is eyeing several new midfielders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Football Insider reports that United are in the frame for his signature along with Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

With Ten Hag keen on continuing with a ruthless rebuild this season, there could be plenty of departures – especially in the centre of midfield.

Casemiro is perhaps the only United star guaranteed a place in the centre of the park right now, with Scott McTominay linked with a move away, Christian Eriksen still injured and Fred having been picked sporadically this season.

Marcel Sabitzer is expected to return from his loan at the end of the campaign, while Donny van de Beek may go back to Ajax.

Manchester United don't have a wealth of options in midfield – with only Casemiro guaranteed to start (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ward-Prowse – who has drawn comparisons to Red Devils legend David Beckham in the past – last signed a contract in 2021, taking his St. Mary's deal up until 2026.

The set-piece specialist is valued at €38m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

