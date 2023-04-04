Manchester United to REPLACE Bruno Fernandes this summer: report

Manchester United could replace Bruno Fernandes this summer, as Erik ten Hag looks to reshape his side.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a good season so far, winning the Carabao Cup and finding themselves within reach of the top four. Bruno Fernandes has been rejuvenated at times under Ten Hag, too, enjoying a return to his best.

But with the Manchester United vice-captain coming under fire at times this season for not performing to his full potential in big games, one report has suggested that the Portuguese could be ousted from Old Trafford in Ten Hag's revolution.

Erik ten Hag is still rebuilding his Manchester United side (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Monday, David Ornstein (opens in new tab) of The Athletic (opens in new tab) confirmed in his column that United are looking for a No.8 in this midfield, noting that alongside the likes of Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Fred and the on-loan Marcel Sabitzer, Ten Hag has been lacking another top-quality midfielder.

Now, CaughtOffside (opens in new tab) have speculated that Bruno Fernandes could in fact be the player replaced in the set-up. Ten Hag has favoured a 4-2-3-1 this season – but getting rid of Bruno could facilitate a move to 4-3-3.

The Portuguese has been an incredibly influential figure within the United side since joining in January 2020, this season fitting in at No.10 but also on the right. Bruno has been a source of goals, too, for United, in a side that still lacks a killer No.9.

Ben Jacobs (opens in new tab), meanwhile, has touted Leicester City star, Youri Tielemans, as a potential free transfer (opens in new tab) to strengthen Ten Hag's squad this summer.

Could Youri Tielemans be the answer for Manchester United's midfield? (Image credit: Getty)

Bruno Fernandes is one of United's better-paid stars and having joined for around £60 million, it's unlikely that he would leave for anything less. United would likely choose not to sell to a Premier League rival – pricing him out of many European clubs, too.

The 28-year-old is valued at €75m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

